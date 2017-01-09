Officials: McHenry man's death in Wis...

Officials: McHenry man's death in Wisconsin result of Russian roulette

Monday Jan 9

WALWORTH, WISCONSIN – At least one person has been formally charged in the death of the McHenry man who was fatally shot after a drunken game of Russian roulette, according to court documents. David Bauspies, 36, of McHenry, was found dead Monday, Jan. 2 after being shot in an apartment in East Troy, Wisconsin.

