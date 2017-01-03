Illinois men face charges after a man...

Illinois men face charges after a man was shot in a game of Russian Roulette

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Two men face charges in the death of their friend, who was shot during a drunken game of Russian Roulette Tyler Odell, 22, and Robert Sterling, 31, face charges in the death of David Bauspies, who was shot when they were all playing a drunken game of Russian roulette. Odell started the game when he emptied his .44 Magnum revolver of all of one bullet at his apartment in East Troy, Wisconsin on Monday, January 2. Tyler Odell , 22, and Robert Sterling , 31, face charges in the death of David Bauspies, who was shot when they were all playing a drunken game of Russian roulette The 22-year-old then pointed the gun at David Bauspies, and pulled the trigger before turning the gun on himself and firing, according to the New York Daily News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Troy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jory Brooks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Vengence NOT Revenge 75
Lice in the schools Nov '16 Baby4me 1
Drunken Bottoni's Oct '16 The Milwaukee Road 1
Mikey Tietz? Sep '16 Big Dick 2
Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum Aug '16 Guest 1
Local Politics Do you approve of Robin Vos as State Assembly M... (Nov '15) Aug '16 JOHN 2
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all East Troy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Troy Forum Now

East Troy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Troy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

East Troy, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,018 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC