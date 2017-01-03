Illinois men face charges after a man was shot in a game of Russian Roulette

Two men face charges in the death of their friend, who was shot during a drunken game of Russian Roulette Tyler Odell, 22, and Robert Sterling, 31, face charges in the death of David Bauspies, who was shot when they were all playing a drunken game of Russian roulette. Odell started the game when he emptied his .44 Magnum revolver of all of one bullet at his apartment in East Troy, Wisconsin on Monday, January 2. Tyler Odell , 22, and Robert Sterling , 31, face charges in the death of David Bauspies, who was shot when they were all playing a drunken game of Russian roulette The 22-year-old then pointed the gun at David Bauspies, and pulled the trigger before turning the gun on himself and firing, according to the New York Daily News .

