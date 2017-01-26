Icy road conditions reported in Rock ...

Icy road conditions reported in Rock County

Tuesday Jan 10

The Rock County Communications Center began receiving reports of slippery road conditions and several vehicle runoffs by 5 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service, Sullivan, issued a winter weather advisory for freezing rain, sleet and snow, which is in effect until 10 a.m. for communities in Rock, Walworth, Green and Jefferson counties, including: Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva and East Troy, Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.

East Troy, WI

