Icy road conditions reported in Rock County

The Rock County Communications Center began receiving reports of slippery road conditions and several vehicle runoffs by 5 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service, Sullivan, issued a winter weather advisory for freezing rain, sleet and snow, which is in effect until 10 a.m. for communities in Rock, Walworth, Green and Jefferson counties, including: Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva and East Troy, Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.