Erik Buell Motorcycles Winding Down

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Kneeslider

EBR Motorcycles, LLC located in East Troy, Wisconsin will begin a wind down of production operations commencing next week. EBR will continue to honor warranties and provide technical and parts support to current dealers and riders who bought motorcycles manufactured by EBR.

