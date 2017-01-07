Drunken game of Russian roulette led ...

Drunken game of Russian roulette led to man's shooting death: officials

1 hr ago

Two people are in custody in the death of a McHenry man who was fatally shot in the face after a drunken game of Russian roulette, authorities said. According to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Walworth County, East Troy police responded to the apartment at about 12:30 p.m. that day to investigate a report of gunfire.

