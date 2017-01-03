Whooping cough spreads in East Troy
There have been 35 confirmed and probable cases of whooping cough in East Troy High School and middle school since November, according to a Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services news release. Health officials said they expect to find more cases as they investigate.
