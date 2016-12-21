Larry Huttner, Darien, WI
Larry Huttner, age 86, of Darien passed away on Monday, November 28, 2016 at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. Larry was born at home in East Troy, WI on April 27, 1930 to George and Ila Huttner.
