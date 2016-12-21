For the Kids: Mini Maker Faire debuts Saturday
The inaugural Mini Maker Faire is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lake-View RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace. The free, community-based event is an exhibition with opportunities for hands-on and do-it-yourself interactions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Troy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jory Brooks (Dec '08)
|Dec 2
|Vengence NOT Revenge
|75
|Lice in the schools
|Nov '16
|Baby4me
|1
|Drunken Bottoni's
|Oct '16
|The Milwaukee Road
|1
|Mikey Tietz?
|Sep '16
|Big Dick
|2
|Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum
|Aug '16
|Guest
|1
|Do you approve of Robin Vos as State Assembly M... (Nov '15)
|Aug '16
|JOHN
|2
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Troy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC