MDOT schedules annual public meeting in northeast lower Michigan
WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation has an annual public input session scheduled in northeast lower Michigan this month. Presentations will include information on the 21st Century Infrastructure Commission Report Transportation Section; MDOT 2017 Road Projects; the MDOT Five-Year Road and Bridge Program; and public input for projects on the state highway system .
