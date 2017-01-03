Michigan Lighthouse Keepers Program Offers Opportunities in 2017
Lighthouse enthusiasts are invited to serve this summer as volunteer lighthouse keepers at the Tawas Point Lighthouse , located in Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas, Michigan. Keepers will receive lodging on site in exchange for conducting guided tours of the lighthouse.
