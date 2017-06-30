Two arrested during bust
Peggy Strub, 57, and Mariah McCellan, 26, were arrested Friday after police searched their home at 826 Chester Ave., East Liverpool. Both are charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, while McClellan faces an additional charge of possessing drug abuse instruments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
