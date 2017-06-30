One township resident opts for ticket hearing
Just one person out of 240 ticketed by Liverpool Township officers with the new traffic cams has asked to appear for an appeals hearing, according to Chief Jayson Jackson. This is in stark contrast to his neighboring police department in East Liverpool, where 72 ticket recipients sought relief from their offense in front of hearing officer Robert Cooper during two hearings in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Liverpool officer warns Columbus police ab...
|Jun 30
|Big Johnson
|1
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC