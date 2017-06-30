One township resident opts for ticket...

One township resident opts for ticket hearing

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Review

Just one person out of 240 ticketed by Liverpool Township officers with the new traffic cams has asked to appear for an appeals hearing, according to Chief Jayson Jackson. This is in stark contrast to his neighboring police department in East Liverpool, where 72 ticket recipients sought relief from their offense in front of hearing officer Robert Cooper during two hearings in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Liverpool officer warns Columbus police ab... Jun 30 Big Johnson 1
Looking for Cristal Adams Jun 5 MGM13 1
News Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ... May '17 Reality 1
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... May '17 Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr '17 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16) Dec '16 kitman 1
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,625 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC