Friends & Family

TOPS 1957 of Wellsville met on June 27, at the Living Well Church with leader Barb Tranter opening the meeting with pledges, roll call, and then Dee Davis led the group in prayer. TOPS best loser was Vicki Cianni, and Nancy Hart won the dimes.
