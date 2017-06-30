East Liverpool City PD reports

Reanna M. Reynolds, state Route 152, Toronto, Ohio, was cited July 6 along state Route 11 for assured clear distance after her vehicle struck a stopped vehicle operated by Aaron M. Scurry, Rose Street, Follansbee, W.Va. The accident occurred on the northbound entrance ramp from West 8th Street as the Scurry vehicle was attempting to merge into traffic on SR11 and was struck from behind by the Reynolds vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.