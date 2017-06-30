Drums dumped in Yellow Creek Twp.

Investigators are working to find out how and why nearly 30 large drums of an unknown, possibly petroleum-based substance, were dumped at the end of Sprouse Road in Yellow Creek Township, causing them to leak into Rocky Run Creek outside of Wellsville on Wednesday night. According to Sheriff Ray Stone, his office was notified at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday about a suspicious, red flatbed truck quickly leaving the Sprouse Road area, as well as the dumping of 55-gallon drums over an embankment.

