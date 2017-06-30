Community news from throughout the area

The 95th-annual camp meeting revival services on the Tri-State Free Methodist Campground, located at 1027 Anderson Blvd., East Liverpool, will be held nightly at 7 p.m. from Thursday through July 16. The evangelist this year is Pastor Forrest States, a native of the Pittsburgh area who graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College is pastor at the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.