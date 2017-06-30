Community news from throughout the area
The 95th-annual camp meeting revival services on the Tri-State Free Methodist Campground, located at 1027 Anderson Blvd., East Liverpool, will be held nightly at 7 p.m. from Thursday through July 16. The evangelist this year is Pastor Forrest States, a native of the Pittsburgh area who graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College is pastor at the ... (more)
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Liverpool officer warns Columbus police ab...
|Jun 30
|Big Johnson
|1
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
