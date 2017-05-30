What good cops risk from 'bad' heroin | Opinion
Sometimes, we hear of "bad" police officers getting into trouble over illegal drugs. They've been charged with buying them, selling them, or working their shifts when they're strung out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May 17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May 15
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC