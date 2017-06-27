Vintage looking cruise ship passes th...

Vintage looking cruise ship passes through East Liverpool

11 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A replica paddle-wheeler will making it's way from St. Louis to Pittsburgh passed through the Valley Tuesday afternoon. The Queen of the Mississippi, a replica paddle-wheeler, which can carry up to 150 passengers was built in 2015 and reportedly offers the look of the past, with the comforts of a modern cruise, passed through the wharf in East Liverpool around 2:30 p.m. However, nautical enthusiasts will only have a short time to see the passenger ship pass through Columbiana County.

