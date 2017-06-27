Vintage looking cruise ship passes through East Liverpool
A replica paddle-wheeler will making it's way from St. Louis to Pittsburgh passed through the Valley Tuesday afternoon. The Queen of the Mississippi, a replica paddle-wheeler, which can carry up to 150 passengers was built in 2015 and reportedly offers the look of the past, with the comforts of a modern cruise, passed through the wharf in East Liverpool around 2:30 p.m. However, nautical enthusiasts will only have a short time to see the passenger ship pass through Columbiana County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC