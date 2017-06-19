U.S. Route 30 Lighting Improvements Project selected for funding
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced to the city of East Liverpool that the Small City Program will be funding the U.S. Route 30 Lighting Improvements Project. This grant will allow the city to replace the lighting along State Route 30 from the east end to the State Route 7 Interchange.
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
