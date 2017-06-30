Trustees hold first meeting at new fa...

Trustees hold first meeting at new facility

17 hrs ago

The Madison Township Board of Trustees held its first regular meeting in the meeting room at the new township garage on Thursday. Pictured are trustees Wayne Chamberlain, Roger Walker, and Gary Williams with Fiscal Officer Tiffany Chetock; and road foreman Gary Mitchell and crew member Hope Hicks.

