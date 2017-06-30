Trustees hold first meeting at new facility
The Madison Township Board of Trustees held its first regular meeting in the meeting room at the new township garage on Thursday. Pictured are trustees Wayne Chamberlain, Roger Walker, and Gary Williams with Fiscal Officer Tiffany Chetock; and road foreman Gary Mitchell and crew member Hope Hicks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Liverpool officer warns Columbus police ab...
|18 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC