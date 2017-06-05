Traffic cams generate nearly 4,000 ti...

Traffic cams generate nearly 4,000 tickets in first month

East Liverpool police Chief John Lane takes his turn at operating the traffic cam from the Ninth Street overpass across state Route 11, where the speed limit is 50 mph coming into the downtown. He said it is obvious traffic has slowed down since implementation of the camera system, but he nonetheless logged several vehicles well over the speed limit during this stint Friday afternoon.

