Three named in civil suit over nursing home death

Criminal charges and a civil lawsuit have been filed against three employees accused in the death of a 72-year-old nursing home patient. According to the Journal's news partner, WKBN First News, Johonna Hull, 28, of East Liverpool, and Beth Bowman, 51, of Wellsville, are both charged with patient abuse and tampering with medical records, while Brenda Lamancusa, 40, of Girard, is charged with patient abuse.

