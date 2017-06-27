Signs cause concern

Signs cause concern

Liverpool Township's decision to place traffic camera warning signs on county roads has county Engineer Bert Dawson concerned because some motorists think the county is involved. Dawson met Wednesday with county commissioners to say the signs warning motorists driving through Liverpool Township that traffic cameras are being used have been posted without permission in nine locations on six county roads located within the township.

