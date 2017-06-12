Second suspect in bank heist appears in court

Detective Greg Smith charged Anthony A. Anderson, 44, Tyrell Street, Youngstown, with complicity/aiding and abetting another for his alleged part in the incident for which Joseph Derrico, 28, Kensington Avenue, Youngstown, has been charged with robbery. According to Smith's records, Anderson was seen walking several times to and from Rite Aid with Derrico the day of the robbery and into Grove Alley where Derrico reportedly ran after he produced a note at the bank and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

