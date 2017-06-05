School Briefing

School Briefing

21 hrs ago

Kristina Kline, a Junior Chemical Engineering major, has been named to the Spring 2017 Dean's Honor list by the Swanson School of Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh. She is the daughter of Rick and Debbie Kline of East Liverpool and a 2015 summa cum laude graduate of Beaver Local High School.

