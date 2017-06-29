Salem Twp. trustees approve $1.2M budget

Salem Twp. trustees approve $1.2M budget

Read more: Salem News

Salem Township trustees approved an estimated budget for the township in 2018 of approximately $1.2 million during Wednesday's meeting. In other business, trustees discussed mowing, weed spraying, culvert work and the need to repair the backhoe so they can make rip-rap that will be used for the culverts.

