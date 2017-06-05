Rogers man pleads guilty to concealed...

Rogers man pleads guilty to concealed weapons charge

Read more: Salem News

Travis L. Weese, 42, Walnut Street, Rogers, pleaded guilty in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to nine months in prison concurrent with any prison sentence imposed against him in another case where he is charged with having a weapon while under a disability and cruelty to animals. The carrying a concealed weapon charge was for having a nine-inch tactical knife on April 14, 2016.

