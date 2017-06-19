Riverview Cemetery Association holds annual meeting

The members and directors of the 134-year-old Riverview Cemetery Association, 2026 St. Clair Ave., East Liverpool, voted for continuity of leadership at their annual meeting, held Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Chapel . Marc D. Hoffrichter of Forsyth Place a member since 1979 and a director since 1988, was re-elected president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.