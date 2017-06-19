Riverview Cemetery Association holds ...

Riverview Cemetery Association holds annual meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Review

The members and directors of the 134-year-old Riverview Cemetery Association, 2026 St. Clair Ave., East Liverpool, voted for continuity of leadership at their annual meeting, held Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Chapel . Marc D. Hoffrichter of Forsyth Place a member since 1979 and a director since 1988, was re-elected president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Cristal Adams Jun 5 MGM13 1
News Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ... May '17 Reality 1
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... May '17 Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr '17 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16) Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,400 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC