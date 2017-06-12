Resident requests drainage inspection

Resident requests drainage inspection

McCoy Avenue resident Daniel Simms asked Tuesday during the trustees' meeting that the township's road crews inspect and repair a portion of the approach to his driveway, and also maintain a 30-foot portion in between driveways following two recent rain storms. Simms said the township had installed a drainage system in the 1990s, consisting of a couple hundred feet of drainage pipe and two catch basins.

