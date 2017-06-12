Preparing for the Festival
Amusement rides have been set up along East Fifth Street in downtown East Liverpool in anticipation of the annual Tri-State Pottery Festival, which opens today and runs through Saturday evening. Due to ongoing construction along East Fourth Street and Broadway, some of the rides and games, as well as food vendors, will be situated in different locations throughout the downtown area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May 17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC