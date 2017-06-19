Police pull over suspected meth seller from Arizona in East Liverpool
East Liverpool police say they caught a man from Arizona allegedly selling a large amount of crystal meth in the area. Police tracked Six's check out time, waited for him to leave and pulled him over shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC