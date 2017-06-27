Police: 2 doses of donated narcan used

Police: 2 doses of donated narcan used

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Review

Village Police Chief Matt Devlin recently used some of his free allotment of an opioid antidote but more was needed to revive the person who had overdosed on drugs. Devlin told village council at its recent meeting he administered two doses of Narcan donated to the police department by the county health department, and when that was not enough to revive Roy Macuich an ambulance crew called to the scene and administered another seven doses before Macuich came around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Cristal Adams Jun 5 MGM13 1
News Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ... May '17 Reality 1
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... May '17 Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr '17 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16) Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,562 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC