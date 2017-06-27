Police: 2 doses of donated narcan used

Village Police Chief Matt Devlin recently used some of his free allotment of an opioid antidote but more was needed to revive the person who had overdosed on drugs. Devlin told village council at its recent meeting he administered two doses of Narcan donated to the police department by the county health department, and when that was not enough to revive Roy Macuich an ambulance crew called to the scene and administered another seven doses before Macuich came around.

