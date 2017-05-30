Pleas Court
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Debbie M. Parrish, et al., foreclosure sought for property on North Sumner Street, East Palestine. Wells Fargo Bank vs. Joseph W. McNear Jr., et al., property on Annesley Road, East Liverpool, sold to the plaintiff for $220,000.
