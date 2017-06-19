Petition Signed
Cody Reed signs a petition at Thompson Park Saturday as a citizen against traffic cameras. 170 signatures are needed to place an initiative on the November ballot in an attempt to end the traffic camera photo enforcement in East Liverpool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC