Out & About

A pasta dinner fundraiser, hosted by friends of the family of 17-month-old Armani Slappy, who recently passed away following a tragic accident at his home, takes place 4-7 p.m. today at the East Liverpool Area Community & Learning Center, Maine Boulevard, East Liverpool. Meal includes pasta, salad, rolls, desert and a beverage.
