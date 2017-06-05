Ohio police officers on the frontline...

Ohio police officers on the frontline fighting opioid crisis

East Liverpool Officer Chris Green almost died on the job last month after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl because of exposure on the job. Green told Fox News he noticed drugs in a suspect's vehicle during a routine traffic stop then took the necessary precautions when directly dealing with the substance.

