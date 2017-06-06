Narcan used to offset side effects of...

Narcan used to offset side effects of heroin overdose.

Tuesday night, more than 75 local business owners came together at Celebrations II Banquet Center to learn how to use Narcan-the opioid overdose reversal drug. The training session was started by Cindy Davidson-a local auto shop owner-who saw a story on 2 NEWS about an Ohio police officer who accidentally overdosed on fentanyl and was revived by Narcan.

