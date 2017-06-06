Narcan used to offset side effects of heroin overdose.

Tuesday night, more than 75 local business owners came together at Celebrations II Banquet Center to learn how to use Narcan-the opioid overdose reversal drug. The training session was started by Cindy Davidson-a local auto shop owner-who saw a story on 2 NEWS about an Ohio police officer who accidentally overdosed on fentanyl and was revived by Narcan.

