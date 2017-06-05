municipal
In Municipal Court Thursday, Lisa K. Morgan, 45, Clark Avenue, Newell, W.Va., was fined $475, sentenced to 30 days, 27 suspended, had her license suspended one year and was placed on probation two years for OVI. For possession of drug abuse instruments, she was fined $250, sentenced to 90 days, 80 suspended, and placed on probation two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May 17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May 15
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC