In Municipal Court Thursday, Lisa K. Morgan, 45, Clark Avenue, Newell, W.Va., was fined $475, sentenced to 30 days, 27 suspended, had her license suspended one year and was placed on probation two years for OVI. For possession of drug abuse instruments, she was fined $250, sentenced to 90 days, 80 suspended, and placed on probation two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.