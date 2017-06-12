Municipal Court
In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Joseph M. Smith, 31, North Ellsworth Avenue, Salem, was fined $1,000, credited with two days in jail and sentenced to 178 additional days for possession of a drug abuse instrument for a syringe. Kevin W. Weaver, 45, Union Ridge Road, Negley, was credited with 42 days served, sentenced to an additional 88 days in jail and ordered 20 hours community service for endangering children.
