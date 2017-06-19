In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Aaron N. Francis, 31, Huston Road, East Liverpool, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a burglary felony charge and a domestic violence misendeavor charge. Francis is accused of kicking in the front door of a home on Mick Road, Wellsville, on May 17 and while there, he is accused of striking Shanna Knoblock in the face.

