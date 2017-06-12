Municipal

Municipal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Morning Journal

A June 19 preliminary hearing and pretrial was scheduled in Columbiana County Municipal Court for Logan Phillip Stewart, 21, Jefferson Avenue, Salem, charged with assault for allegedly striking a Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday. Additionally, Stewart was cited with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, OVI first offense, tail lights and regulations of vehicle and engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Cristal Adams Jun 5 MGM13 1
News Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ... May 17 Reality 1
News Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s... May 15 Dangerous Druggie 1
News Wellsville couple charged with murder Apr '17 Hgjbn 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC