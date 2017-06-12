Municipal
A June 19 preliminary hearing and pretrial was scheduled in Columbiana County Municipal Court for Logan Phillip Stewart, 21, Jefferson Avenue, Salem, charged with assault for allegedly striking a Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday. Additionally, Stewart was cited with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, OVI first offense, tail lights and regulations of vehicle and engine.
