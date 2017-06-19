More Beds Cuts Wait Time for Summit County Drug Treatment
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board invested more than $3 million in residential and detox programming, leading to the increase in the number of people they can treat. The board's director, Jerry Craig , says the new beds mean many people have been able to access detox the same day they ask for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May '17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC