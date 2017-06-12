Martin music, memories shared
MUSICa SANDa SMEMORIES - Vocalist Pat Benti of Boston performed some of Dean Martin's top tunes and other favorites with the help of the Sgro Brothers of East Liverpool, who shared memories of opening for Martin at the Moulin Rouge in Hollywood in the 1950s.
