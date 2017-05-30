Lowther returns to court
Jacob S. Lowther, 23, West Summit Lane, East Liverpool, who has upcoming trials scheduled throughout the summer on several cases of violence, appeared in custody at a motions and status hearing on Friday before Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge C. Ashley Pike. Lowther is charged with assault for allegedly attacking corrections officers at the county jail on both Oct. 19, 2016, and Nov. 4, 2016.
