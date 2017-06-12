Liverpool will come alive with jazz, barbecue
Morning Journal/Jo Ann Bobby-Gilbert Efforts are underway to repair the fountain in Devon's Diamond in East Liverpool before the July 1 Ceramic City Jazz and BBQ Competition Festival. Mayor Ryan Stovall said the fountain "defines our downtown," and he wants to see it operating soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May 17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May 15
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC