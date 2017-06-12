Liverpool man gets probation on burglary charge

An East Liverpool man who forced his way into the home of an ex-girlfriend in Lisbon in 2015 was placed on community control by Judge Scott Washam in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Thursday. George W. Ollis, 41, Ross Street, East Liverpool, had initially been charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but he pleaded guilty in April to a fourth-degree felony burglary.

