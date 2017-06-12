Liverpool man gets probation on burglary charge
An East Liverpool man who forced his way into the home of an ex-girlfriend in Lisbon in 2015 was placed on community control by Judge Scott Washam in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Thursday. George W. Ollis, 41, Ross Street, East Liverpool, had initially been charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, but he pleaded guilty in April to a fourth-degree felony burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May 17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May '17
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC