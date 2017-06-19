Lisbon man gets 6 years in prison for...

Lisbon man gets 6 years in prison for meth lab

22 hrs ago Read more: Salem News

A village resident was sentenced to prison for possession of materials used to manufacture illegal drugs in the same house he shared with his children. Charles D. Green, 30, of South Green Street, was sentenced to six years in prison by county common pleas court Judge C. Ashley Pike after pleading guilt to illegal possession of chemicals used to manufacture drugs and child endangering.

