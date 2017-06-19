It could have been worse

As truck drivers Clarence Wilkins and Doug Ruby rounded a curve on state Route 11 Friday, they found themselves facing a head-on collision with 75-year-old John Thomas of Youngstown, who was driving north in the southbound lane. With 50 years of driving experience Wilkins, who said the 2016 Chevy Malibu was only about 50 yards in front of him when he saw it, drove his large dump truck loaded with gravel as far to the left as he could, riding up onto the highway barrier.

