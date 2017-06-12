Hacker works on display at Holtz Hall of Fame

A brand new display is being unveiled at the Lou Holtz/Upper Ohio Valley Hall of Fame, just in time for this week's Tri-State Pottery Festival. Local landmark designs by the artist Hans Hacker, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2007, adorned pottery ware that was produced each year in conjunction with the Tri-State Pottery Festival from 1968 through 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.