Hacker works on display at Holtz Hall of Fame
A brand new display is being unveiled at the Lou Holtz/Upper Ohio Valley Hall of Fame, just in time for this week's Tri-State Pottery Festival. Local landmark designs by the artist Hans Hacker, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2007, adorned pottery ware that was produced each year in conjunction with the Tri-State Pottery Festival from 1968 through 1991.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Cristal Adams
|Jun 5
|MGM13
|1
|Ohio officer overdoses from Fentanyl powder on ...
|May 17
|Reality
|1
|Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on s...
|May 15
|Dangerous Druggie
|1
|Wellsville couple charged with murder
|Apr '17
|Hgjbn
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC