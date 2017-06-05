Girl Scouts finish project

Girl Scouts finish project

Girl Scout Troop 80529 of East Liverpool finished its "Take Action Project" at the East Liverpool Community Garden in the East End. The Scouts learned about gardening and water conservation while preparing three raised garden beds full of vegetables and herbs.

